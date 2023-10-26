Flames shoot from roof of abandoned house in Braddock

An abandoned house in Braddock was heavily damaged by fire overnight.
The fire broke out just after 3 a.m. along Camp Avenue.
Flames were shooting from the roof of the multi-story building when Channel 11 crews arrived.
The fire chief of Rivers Edge Fire Department confirmed this was a 2-alarm fire. He said the vacant lots on either side of the building prevented flames from spreading to other homes.
Neighbors told Channel 11 it’s a former halfway house. They said no one has lived there for at least a year.
The Allegheny County fire marshal was on scene. We’re still working to determine if it’s considered suspicious.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2023 Cox Media Group