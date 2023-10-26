Flames shoot from roof of abandoned house in Braddock

An abandoned house in Braddock was heavily damaged by fire overnight.

The fire broke out just after 3 a.m. along Camp Avenue.

Flames were shooting from the roof of the multi-story building when Channel 11 crews arrived.

The fire chief of Rivers Edge Fire Department confirmed this was a 2-alarm fire. He said the vacant lots on either side of the building prevented flames from spreading to other homes.

Neighbors told Channel 11 it’s a former halfway house. They said no one has lived there for at least a year.

The Allegheny County fire marshal was on scene. We’re still working to determine if it’s considered suspicious.

