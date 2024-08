PITTSBURGH — A fire tore through a home in Marshall-Shadeland on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 3200 block of Central Avenue just before 9:30 p.m.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene could see fire damage to the front of the home.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

