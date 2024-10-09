Flights to Florida canceled as Hurricane Milton moves closer to landfall

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pittsburgh International Airport has all flights to several airports in Florida canceled, as Hurricane Milton moves closer to landfall.

Tampa, Orlando and Fort Myers’ airports are all closed for the storm.

On Channel 11 Morning News, we spoke with a woman from the North Hills who is in Florida bracing for Hurricane Milton.

