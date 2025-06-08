Flood Watch issued for multiple local counties as steady rain approaches for Sunday

Mild this evening with increasing clouds, temperatures will drop from the 70s to the low 60s overnight.

Another round of steady rain is expected by Sunday morning, with a few storms possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Westmoreland, Fayette and Greene (PA) counties along with Monongalia and Preston (WV) counties from 7 a.m. through 10 p.m. Sunday.

Saturated ground from heavy rainfall from the last few days, coupled with additional heavy rainfall, could lead to flash flooding, creating a risk for flash flooding.

Make sure to stay weather aware. Severe storms are also possible Sunday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Storms could become severe, produce damaging winds and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

SPC Outlook SPC Outlook (WPXI/WPXI)

More unsettled weather is expected again on Monday, with rounds of rain and strong to severe storms re possible as well.

Finally, dry weather will return with sunshine by the middle part of the week, just in time for the start of the US Open at Oakmont!

