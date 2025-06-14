Flood Watch in place for multiple local counties, heaviest rain expected north of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — If you’re headed to the US Open, plan for muddy conditions. More rain and lightning could be possible later in the day, and rainfall could be heavy at times. The steadiest rain has set up just north of Pittsburgh and will continue to slowly track south. A Flood Watch in effect for Allegheny, Butler, Armstrong, Westmoreland and Indiana counties until 11 p.m.

Click here to track the rain with LIVE RADAR.

After a break tonight, additional scattered showers are expected Sunday. Not everyone will see it, but any rain that does develop will be very slow-moving, which may lead to a localized flood threat.

We should see a relative lull in the rainfall on Monday but more humidity and daily chances for thunderstorms will return for the middle of next week.

Make sure you check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Get the latest updates and alerts on the U.S. Open forecast on the Severe Weather Team 11 app.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group