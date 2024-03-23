Florida man arrested in Indiana County after leading troopers on pursuit, police say

INDIANA BOROUGH, Pa. — A Florida man was arrested in Indiana County after leading troopers on a pursuit on Thursday, according to state police.

State troopers assigned to the IUPatty’s detail along Philadelphia Street noticed a red Pontiac speeding.

The trooper pulled out to catch up to the vehicle, which was traveling more than 90 miles per hour.

The driver didn’t stop and a pursuit began.

The driver, who police identified as Brandon Rosenberger, 34, of St. Petersburg, Florida, stopped the vehicle along Church Street and then fled on foot.

State police said Rosenberger was taken into custody after a taser deployment in Indiana Borough.

Rosenberger was under the influence of methamphetamine and was believed to have been awake for five days.

He is facing multiple charges, including fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and evading arrest.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 2.

