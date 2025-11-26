Flyers report no issues during Thanksgiving travel at new Pittsburgh airport terminal

Travelers at Pittsburgh International Airport on Wednesday said they were impressed by short lines despite the holiday travel rush.

“I actually came early because I didn’t know what to expect with a Thanksgiving holiday,” said Mike Duplaga. “I left home an hour and a half earlier than usual.”

Duplaga said he was not sure if there would be even more delays on Wednesday, given the new terminal.

“I expected when I got here, it was going to be chaos in the parking lot. I thought there would be long lines, new airport, lots of kinks. I have not experienced that. It’s nowhere near what I thought it would be.”

But Duplaga and others say they think the new terminal passed its first holiday-travel test.

“It’s so much faster, it took about 10 minutes or so from your gate to your uber or car. Now it’s 5 minutes, just a little walk, go down the escalator and you’re there, “said traveler Kyjiah Peterson. “It’s easy to maneuver.”

“It’s a seamless experience so far,” said traveler David Levin.

The airport also reported no major delays at TSA on Wednesday morning. TSA predicts 15 million people with travel through Pittsburgh International Airport on Tuesday and Wednesday leading up to Thanksgiving, and 18 million on the following Sunday.

In addition to its ease and efficiency on Wednesday, travelers say they were able to take in the new terminal.

“When I was coming up the escalator, I thought, ‘man this looks nice’. It’s like I’m in an airport in a different city,” said Duplaga.

“I love it, it’s absolutely beautiful,” said Peterson.

For those picking up passengers, on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the airport added that Allegheny County Police will be ticketing people parked on the side of the road, and that there is a wait-lot with an hour of free parking.

