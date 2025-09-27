Fog develops overnight, Sunday highs will be in the 80s

PITTSBURGH — Clouds early will give way to clearing tonight.

Showers in our far southeastern counties will end later this evening as this system tracks east.

Areas of patchy fog will develop later tonight as temperatures fall to the 50s.

Warmer Sunday with more sunshine on the way to end the weekend; highs will be around 80 degrees.

This next dry stretch will continue into the start of the work week with highs running above average, temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Slightly cooler air will settle in for the end of the work week with highs around 70 degrees.

