Fog returns on Friday, showers start after lunch on Friday

PITTSBURGH — Patchy fog will reduce visibility in spots again early Friday, and a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Jefferson and Indiana counties, and the higher elevations of Fayette and Westmoreland.

Showers return after lunch and into the evening with light to moderate rain continuing through early Saturday morning. The steadiest rain will fall for several hours before midnight with the higher rain totals south of I-70.

After a few morning showers Saturday, skies remaining cloudy but dry weather is expected for Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night.

Sunshine returns Sunday along with milder temperatures.

