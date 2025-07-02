Foggy morning before beautiful day with sunshine, highs in the mid-80s

PITTSBURGH — Dense fog will greet many of you heading out the door this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for Butler, Beaver, Lawrence, Venango, Clarion and Forest counties.

Fog will burn off by mid-morning, leaving us with a very pleasant day. There will be plenty of sunshine with relatively low humidity. Highs will push into the mid-80s this afternoon.

The mostly dry stretch of weather will last through the holiday weekend. A weak disturbance may bring a stray thunderstorm Thursday afternoon, but high pressure should deliver a dry and very warm holiday with rain-free conditions expected into most of the weekend.

Temperatures will be back near 90 degrees for Saturday and Sunday.

