Foggy morning turns into sunny, dry day; Code Orange Air Quality Alert in place for most of region

PITTSBURGH — Sunday morning fog will give way to a nice mix of sun and clouds.

It will be another very warm and muggy day with highs reaching the upper 80s late in the afternoon. The humidity will make it feel like it’s in the lower 90s.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington, Westmoreland, Fayette and Armstrong counties for Sunday. The air may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people who have asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and for children and older adults.

Sunday will be dry with no risk of severe storms. But, we won’t stay dry for long.

Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast on Monday and Tuesday, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall. Some of the storms on Monday afternoon and evening could be strong with wind gusts topping 50 mph in the strongest storms.

