Foggy morning will give way to mix of clouds and sunshine

PITTSBURGH — What a change in the air this morning! Temperatures have dipped into the upper 50s and low 60s...much more comfortable than where we were last week. Watch for areas of dense fog, especially along the river valleys and areas north of Pittsburgh. Fog issues could linger through about 9 a.m. before lifting.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine today with isolated showers possible this afternoon. Most of us won’t see rain, and if you do, it won’t last long. Tonight will be comfortably cool with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Lots of sunshine will prevail this week with seasonable high temperatures and cool overnight lows. Our next best chance for rain is likely not coming until very late in the week. Enjoy the outdoors!

