Foggy start to Thursday, humidity falls off as day goes by

PITTSBURGH — Patchy dense fog will slow your drive time early Thursday, so allow some extra time. Humidity will also fall off a bit, making it feel more comfortable.

Warmer temperatures return Friday and it gets hotter through the weekend. Highs will eventually climb back near 90 with heat indices in the low 90s.

The next best chance for rain showers returns on Tuesday.

