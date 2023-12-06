Fond Memories; Penguins Game 25 vs. Lightning

TAMPA — This story originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-3) play Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.

The game comes after the Penguins lost both ends of a home-and-home with the Philadelphia Flyers but picked up points in each, 4-3 in a shootout Saturday at home and 2-1 in overtime Monday on the road.

The Lightning (12-6-4) is coming off a 4-0 win Monday at home against Dallas.

Game Time

The game starts a little after 7 p.m.

Penguins Preview

This game comes just six days after the Penguins last visited Tampa, and that was a game to remember.

Not only did the Penguins come back from a two-goal deficit, but they also got a goalie goal from Tristan Jarry.

