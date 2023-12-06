Local

Fond Memories; Penguins Game 25 vs. Lightning

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Penguins Lightning Hockey Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) celebrates with defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning during an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara/AP)

TAMPA — This story originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-3) play Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.

The game comes after the Penguins lost both ends of a home-and-home with the Philadelphia Flyers but picked up points in each, 4-3 in a shootout Saturday at home and 2-1 in overtime Monday on the road.

The Lightning (12-6-4) is coming off a 4-0 win Monday at home against Dallas.

Game Time

The game starts a little after 7 p.m.

Penguins Preview

This game comes just six days after the Penguins last visited Tampa, and that was a game to remember.

Not only did the Penguins come back from a two-goal deficit, but they also got a goalie goal from Tristan Jarry.

Click here to read more from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

