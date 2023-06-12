Food distribution will be held in Pittsburgh for military families on Monday

PITTSBURGH — Two organizations are teaming up to give food to veterans and military families in need.

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Veterans Leadership Program will hold their monthly food distribution event on Monday.

Food can be picked up at 2934 Smallman Street in Pittsburgh.

Visitors who take their cars are asked to enter through Mulberry Way through 29th Street to enter the pick-up line.

Fresh produce, nonperishable food, meat and milk will all be distributed.

The distribution will last until supplies run out.

