Local

Food distribution will be held in Pittsburgh for military families on Monday

By WPXI.com News Staff

Food distribution will be held in Pittsburgh for military families on Monday Two organizations are teaming up to give food to veterans and military families in need. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Two organizations are teaming up to give food to veterans and military families in need.

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Veterans Leadership Program will hold their monthly food distribution event on Monday.

Food can be picked up at 2934 Smallman Street in Pittsburgh.

Visitors who take their cars are asked to enter through Mulberry Way through 29th Street to enter the pick-up line.

Fresh produce, nonperishable food, meat and milk will all be distributed.

The distribution will last until supplies run out.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Part of highway collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck fire
  • Doctor accused of submitting hundreds of false claims steps down as chair of a department in UPMC
  • Local contractor accused of taking $50K from customer, not finishing job
  • VIDEO:15-year-old boy dead after shooting in New Castle, 2 other juveniles injured
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read