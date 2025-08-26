Foot Locker shareholders approve Dick’s Sporting Goods acquisition, paving way for $2.4B merger

The shareholders of Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) have voted to approve Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc.’s offer to buy the company, according to an announcement by the New York-based shoe retailer.

The shareholder vote comes after Findlay-based Dick’s announced in May an agreement to buy Foot Locker, a move expected to enable the big-box retailer to add a mall store component to its larger holdings without any major changes.

According to Foot Locker’s announcement, a preliminary vote count totaled nearly 99% of votes cast in favor of the merger, representing about 70% of all the retailer’s outstanding shares.

The agreement gives shareholders the option to receive either $24.00 a share in cash or 0.1168 shares of Dick’s common stock for each share owned of Foot Locker.

