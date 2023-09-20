Former Allegheny Co. man receives second prison sentence for drug trafficking while incarcerated

A former Allegheny County man who was in prison on drug charges has received a 216-month sentence for drug trafficking and money laundering while incarcerated.

Ross Landfried, 42, was serving a federal prison sentence for prior large-scale drug trafficking when he led a scheme to introduce large quantities of K2 paper saturated with powerful synthetic cannabinoid-controlled substances into prisons, according to the Department of Justice.

The drugs endangered other inmates and corrections officers and burdened them with the effects of frequent lockdowns, overdoses, assaults, and other volatile behavior, the department said.

Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan ordered Landfried to serve six years of supervised release following his prison sentence. He also ordered that the 216-month prison sentence be served consecutively to Landfried’s prior sentence.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group