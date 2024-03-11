Local

Former Allegheny County Jail corrections officer accused of assaulting inmate

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A former Allegheny County Jail corrections officer is facing criminal charges for an assault on an inmate in January.

The Allegheny County Police Department says the charges for Robert Veith, 49, of Plum, stem from an “unplanned use of force event” on Jan. 3.

Police say while officers were conducting window checks on Level 6 of the jail, surveillance video showed a male inmate and Vieth having a conversation. During the conversation, Veith strikes the man several times with his fist. A responding supervisor then deployed a taser on the man and Veith is reportedly seen hitting the man after he fell to the ground.

Veith is charged with harassment, official oppression and simple assault. He is no longer an employee at the jail, police say.

