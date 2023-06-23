Former Belle Vernon credit union manager pleads guilty after taking cash, lighting safe on fire

A resident of Belle Vernon pleaded guilty in federal court to a wire fraud charge for taking money from a local credit union while she was the manager and setting a safe on fire to cover the evidence.

Patty Lynn Mavrakis, 65, was the branch manager for Valley 1st Community Federal Credit Union in Belle Vernon on Sept. 5, 2016, when she took cash from the safe while it was closed for Labor Day, according to the Department of Justice.

The next day, she arrived before any other employees and staged a fire in the safe, then claimed an alarm wire caught fire, burning $340,200 in cash. She then filed a false claim, which was paid by the insurance company.

Mavrakis remains free on bond. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

