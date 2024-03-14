Former Bethel Park police officer sentenced illegally transporting woman into United States

PITTSBURGH — A former lieutenant in the Bethel Park Police Department was sentenced Wednesday for illegally transporting a Venezuelan woman into the United States.

Blake Babin, 60, paid for an 18-year-old woman from Venezuela living in Colombia to be taken to the border so she could illegally cross into the United States, the Department of Justice said.

After two failed attempts, the woman crossed the border near El Paso, Texas. Babin was waiting there to take her to Phoenix and then Pittsburgh.

Babin met the woman in Colombia, where she was working as a prostitute.

Text messages between Babin and the woman showed he helped her get into the country because he “loved her” and wanted her to help him “keep his house.”

Babin was sentenced to three years probation, a $2,000 fine and 50 hours of community service.

