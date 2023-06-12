Former Canonsburg man sentenced for possessing child pornography

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A man who formerly lived in Canonsburg was sentenced in federal court for possessing child pornography.

Kevin Francisco Torres-Gerena, 29, was identified on a peer-to-peer network where offenders could access and share child pornography materials.

While executing a federal search warrant at his house in 2018, police found 116 videos and 36 pictures depicting the exploitation of minors, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials also said that most of the material found in Torres-Gerena’s home involved children under the age of 12.

According to officials, Torres-Gerena told investigators he would view the videos and images and then delete them. He would then use the same search terms again in order to conceal his activity.

Torres-Gerena was sentenced to four years in prison and ten years of supervised release.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group