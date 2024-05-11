Former employee accused of stealing from Penn Hills School District

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A former employee of the Penn Hills School District is facing charges after police say he stole school property.

According to a criminal complaint, Patty Michael Seneca, 70, was spotted on surveillance camera at the Penn Hills High School inside the fieldhouse on May 1 at 8:40 a.m. After some time, he exits and leaves in his vehicle.

A detective working at the school district reported a theft from that field house.

Court documents say nearly $7,000 in fixtures and hardware were stolen from the field house.

Police say they called Seneca and asked if he had taken the items. They say he told them he had and that he agreed to return them.

According to police, when Seneca gave the items back at their department he said, “I did this to get even.” When they asked what he meant he told them that he had worked for the school district for 34 years before he was accused of charging a $30 charge to the school district credit card.

Seneca faces one charge of burglary and one charge of theft by unlawful taking.

