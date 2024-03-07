Former employee suing UPMC Children’s Hospital for alleged racial discrimination

PITTSBURGH — A former employee is suing UPMC Children’s Hospital for alleged racial discrimination.

The lawsuit filed by Caleb Ferguson, a Black man, claims a white coworker knitted a monkey doll and named it after him.

The coworker allegedly held up the monkey and said, “Everyone, meet Caleb.”

According to the lawsuit, he was fired days after reporting her.

Ferguson is seeking front and back pay in the suit.

Channel 11 reached out to UPMC for comment, but as of the time this article was published, we have not heard back.

