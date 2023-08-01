Former Greensburg police chief waives right to preliminary hearing for tampering, theft charges

GREENSBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, the former Greensburg police chief waived the right to a preliminary hearing for multiple charges relating to tampering with evidence and theft.

Shawn Denning is charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and tampering with public records or information in connection to an audit that took place in February 2023.

During the audit, detectives found a single backpack with various illegal steroids and suspected psilocybin mushrooms that were missing.

Investigators said that Denning had access to the room evidence was stored as the chief, and the backpack was part of a drug case in which he was the investigating officer.

The case had been classified as previously closed, and the backpack was slated for destruction but was never actually destroyed.

Denning is also facing federal drug charges involving meth and cocaine. He was arrested in connection to those charges in January 2023 and resigned “immediately.”

After waiving the right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Denning was released on recognizance.

His formal arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 18.

