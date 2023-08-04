Former Greensburg Salem bus driver sentenced to prison for attempting to solicit minor for sex

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A former school bus driver in the Greensburg Salem School District was sentenced to prison time for using social media to solicit a minor for sex.

According to a news release, Mark Garris, 47, was sentenced to four to eight years in prison on Thursday. He also must register as a sex offender for life.

Garris engaged in sexual conversations with a person he believed was a 15-year-old girl and arranged to meet up with her.

The investigation found Garris arranged to meet the child, even after being told she was 15. At the time, he did not know he was talking to an undercover officer.

When Garris drove to the meeting spot in Cranberry Township, police took him into custody.

“This case serves as a reminder of the ways child predators use social media to gain access to victims. This defendant had every intention of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl,” Attorney General Henry said. “While today’s sentence ensures that this particular defendant will not prey on young people online anytime soon, I encourage parents to educate themselves on the dangers of children using the internet unsupervised and to have ongoing conversations with their kids.”

He was convicted of unlawful contact with a minor, attempted involuntary deviant sexual intercourse of a person less than 16 years of age and criminal use of a communication facility.

