Former Marianna Borough secretary, tax collector pleads guilty to mail fraud

MARIANNA BOROUGH, Pa. — A woman from Washington County pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud in federal court.

According to the Department of Justice, Erica Pinkney, 38, from Marianna, previously served as the Marianna Borough secretary and tax collector.

Officials said Pinkney used the borough’s credit cards to pay for personal purchases then used the money collected from residents to put toward the balance on those credit cards.

The money collected from taxpayers was meant to be used to pay for tax, water and garbage bills, the Department of Justice said.

Pinkney faces a total sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.

Pinkney’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 3 at 9:30 a.m. Pending sentencing, she has been released on bond.

