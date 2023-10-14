Local

Former Mt. Lebanon duo scores touchdowns in Navy win

By Dominic Campbell - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Mt. Lebanon Football

MT. LEBANON, Pa. — Mt. Lebanon had a fantastic 2021 season, winning both the WPIAL and PIAA Class 6A Titles en route to a perfect 15-0 season. Two former players have been playing well for Navy and contributed a touchdown each in a win on Saturday.

Sophomores in slotback Eli Heidenreich and fullback Alex Tecza both scored a touchdown in the 14-0 win for Navy over Charlotte Saturday afternoon on the road. The win for Navy puts them up to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the American Athletic Conference.

