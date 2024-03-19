Former Penguins winger, KHL coach dies at 42

This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

Former Pittsburgh Penguins winger and KHL star Konstantin Koltsov died on Monday at the age of 42, according to a statement from his Russian club, Salavat Yulaev. Koltsov was an assistant coach for the team.

No cause of death was announced. A tweet from Belarus Hockey on Monday night reported he was in Miami.

Koltsov played with the Penguins from 2003 to 2006 during their Generation X campaign and was one of the fastest players in the NHL. He registered 38 points and scored 12 goals in 144 NHL games. He last played professionally in 2015-16 for Minsk Dynamo of the KHL.

