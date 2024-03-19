Local

Former Penguins winger, KHL coach dies at 42

Dan Kingerski, Pittsburgh Sports Now

Pittsburgh Penguins v Ottawa Senators OTTAWA - MARCH 21: Konstantin Koltsov #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the Ottawa Senators on March 21, 2006 at the Scotiabank Place in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The Senators won 5-2 (Photo by Phillip MacCallum/Getty Images) (Phillip MacCallum/Getty Images)

Former Pittsburgh Penguins winger and KHL star Konstantin Koltsov died on Monday at the age of 42, according to a statement from his Russian club, Salavat Yulaev. Koltsov was an assistant coach for the team.

No cause of death was announced. A tweet from Belarus Hockey on Monday night reported he was in Miami.

Koltsov played with the Penguins from 2003 to 2006 during their Generation X campaign and was one of the fastest players in the NHL. He registered 38 points and scored 12 goals in 144 NHL games. He last played professionally in 2015-16 for Minsk Dynamo of the KHL.

