Former Pitt chancellor Mark Nordenberg to step down from leadership roles

PITTSBURGH — Chancellor Emeritus Mark Nordenberg will step down as chair of the Institute of Politics and director of the Dick Thornburgh Forum for Law and Public Policy on June 30, concluding his official service to the University of Pittsburgh. Nordenberg leaves these roles in the hands of Samantha Balbier and Paul Supowitz, respectively.

Balbier has served as IOP’s director since 2019. Supowitz will succeed Nordenberg at the Dick Thornburgh Forum.

An instrumental figure at Pitt for almost five decades, Nordenberg served as dean of the School of Law, then as chancellor, before becoming a leader at the public service initiatives.

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