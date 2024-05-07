Former Pitt star WR signs with Tennessee Titans

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNow.com.

Former Pitt wide receiver and Clairton product Tyler Boyd will officially suit up for a team other than the Cincinnati Bengals for the first time in his career.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Boyd is signing a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans that is worth up to $4.5 million.

Tyler Boyd is signing with the #Titans, per source, on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5M



A reunion with Brian Callahan. pic.twitter.com/bo1uMZedhd — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 7, 2024

It has been a long offseason for Boyd with many teams in pursuit of the reliable pass catcher, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, but after a free agent visit last week, the 29-year-old decided to land with the Titans.

