Former Pitt/Aliquippa star Darrelle Revis to be presented to Hall of Fame by his mother

PITTSBURGH — There will be a very familiar face presenting Darrelle Revis at his Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement next month.

Revis’ mother Diana Askew will present him at his enshrinement on Aug. 6 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, NBC Sports’ Charean Williams reported.

