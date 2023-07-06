Local

Former Pitt/Aliquippa star Darrelle Revis to be presented to Hall of Fame by his mother

By Karl Ludwig - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Aliquippa native, Pitt football star Darrelle Revis named to Pro Football Hall of Fame FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: Darrelle Revis #24 of the New York Jets reacts before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) (Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

By Karl Ludwig - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — There will be a very familiar face presenting Darrelle Revis at his Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement next month.

Revis’ mother Diana Askew will present him at his enshrinement on Aug. 6 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, NBC Sports’ Charean Williams reported.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Beyoncé concert stop in Pittsburgh canceled
  • Large crowd runs from Point State Park during Pittsburgh’s July 4 fireworks show
  • 1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Parkway West
  • VIDEO: Toddler struck by vehicle, killed in North Versailles apartment complex parking lot
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read