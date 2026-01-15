Former Pittsburgh Steelers join other NFL alumni in advocating for lung cancer screenings

PITTSBURGH — A group of former Pittsburgh Steelers is joining a campaign that encourages people to get regular screenings for lung cancer.

Rod Woodson, Jerome Bettis and Charlie Batch joined the “GEAR UP Against Cancer” campaign as ambassadors. It’s an initiative that emphasizes the importance of regular screenings for adults, particularly those at risk.

“Cancer isn’t something you can ignore,” said Rod Woodson, former All-Pro, Pro Bowl Cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “Screenings are simple, and catching lung cancer early can change your life.”

According to the CDC, lung cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. It claimed 131,584 lives in 2023.

The initiative is the result of collaboration between the CDC and the NFL Alumni Association.

“Far too many people in our country are affected by lung cancer. Through ‘GEAR UP Against Cancer’, we’re working to change that by raising awareness about the actions each of us can take to support prevention and early detection,” said NFL Alumni CEO, former All-Pro Safety, and Super Bowl Champion Brad Edwards. “Our goal is to make sure everyone understands the steps they can take to prevent lung cancer, by not starting to smoke or quitting smoking, getting screened if they’re at high risk, or staying on top of their health as survivors. When we protect our health, we protect our families and our future.”

Click here to learn more about the campaign.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group