Local

Former President Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer

By The Associated Press
Joe Biden
Former President Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office said Sunday. (Photo by Grant Baldwin/Getty Images) (Grant Baldwin/Getty Images)
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office said Sunday.

Biden was seen last week by doctors after urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule was found. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” his office said. ”The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read