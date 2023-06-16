Local

Former Rep. Mike Doyle inducted into Congressional Baseball Hall of Fame

By WPXI.com News Staff

Former Rep. Mike Doyle inducted into Congressional Baseball Hall of Fame

By WPXI.com News Staff

WASHINGTON — Longtime Congressman Mike Doyle was honored prior to the annual congressional baseball game on Wednesday night.

Doyle was inducted into the Congressional Baseball Hall of Fame during a ceremony prior to the first pitch.

During his 13 years as a player, he was named MVP twice.

As a manager, Doyle finished with a 10-4 record, making him one of the winningest managers in congressional baseball history.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Teen in custody for shooting that critically injured 1 in Pittsburgh last week
  • Old prison site in Pittsburgh up for sale
  • Westmoreland County woman facing felony charges after allegedly shooting, killing dog
  • VIDEO: Arnold residents have mixed reaction after city votes to close 117-year-old No. 1 fire department
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read