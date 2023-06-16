Former Rep. Mike Doyle inducted into Congressional Baseball Hall of Fame

WASHINGTON — Longtime Congressman Mike Doyle was honored prior to the annual congressional baseball game on Wednesday night.

Doyle was inducted into the Congressional Baseball Hall of Fame during a ceremony prior to the first pitch.

During his 13 years as a player, he was named MVP twice.

As a manager, Doyle finished with a 10-4 record, making him one of the winningest managers in congressional baseball history.

