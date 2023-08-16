Local

Former Steelers coach named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

By WPXI.com News Staff

Buddy Parkerwpx FILE - Raymond "Buddy" Parker, head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, is shown Sept. 2, 1957. Parker, who coached the Detroit Lions to back-to-back NFL titles in the 1950s, was picked as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2024. Parker was announced Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, as the candidate from a group of 12 coaches and contributors after multiple votes were needed from the 12-person committee. Parker had a 107-76-9 record as a head coach for the Cardinals, Lions and Steelers but his greatest success came during his six years at the helm in Detroit. (AP Photo/File) ((AP Photo/File) /(AP Photo/File))

PITTSBURGH — A former Steelers coach could be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Buddy Parker, who coached for the Steelers, Cardinals and Lions, was named a finalist for the Class of 2024 in the Coach/Contributor category.

Parker was with the Steelers for eight seasons, from 1957-64. His record with the Steelers was 51-47-6, and he had a career coaching record of 104-75-9.

He was selected as a finalist from a group of 12 candidates. The Hall of Fame’s 50-person Selection Committee will consider Parker for election, along with 15 Modern-Era Players and three Seniors, early next year.

Parker would be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame if he receives 80% approval in the up-or-down balloting at the meeting.

