Former Steelers coach named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH — A former Steelers coach could be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Buddy Parker, who coached for the Steelers, Cardinals and Lions, was named a finalist for the Class of 2024 in the Coach/Contributor category.

Parker was with the Steelers for eight seasons, from 1957-64. His record with the Steelers was 51-47-6, and he had a career coaching record of 104-75-9.

He was selected as a finalist from a group of 12 candidates. The Hall of Fame’s 50-person Selection Committee will consider Parker for election, along with 15 Modern-Era Players and three Seniors, early next year.

Parker would be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame if he receives 80% approval in the up-or-down balloting at the meeting.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group