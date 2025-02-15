Former Steelers head athletic trainer honored by Pro Football Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steeler head athletic trainer John Norwig is one of three trainers selected for recognition by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Norwig was a trainer for 43 years, and the head trainer for the Steelers for 32 years. He achieved many milestones, including hiring the NFL’s first full-time female athletic trainer in 2002.

Over his career, he won many awards including the Fain-Cain Memorial Award — which is given each year to the Professional Football Trainers Society member who displays the virtues and the professionalism of a certified athletic trainer.

Norwig began his athletic training career in high school, then made stops at Penn State University, Vanderbilt University, and San Francisco with the 49ers, before joining the Steelers.

The two other trainers recognized are Pepper Burruss, who worked with the Green Bay Packers, and Ed Block, who worked with the Baltimore Colts. Block worked with players like Mount Washington’s Johnny Unitas.

Before joining the Colts as a trainer, Block earned a Purple Heart for his service in World War II. He inspired the Ed Block Black Courage Award Foundation, an organization dedicated to recognizing NFL players who support programs benefitting abused and neglected children.

Norwig, Burruss and Block are part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Awards of Excellence’s fourth class. They’ll be recognized at the facility in Canton, Ohio during a luncheon in June.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group