Former Steelers LB expects Reuben Foster to land in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The USFL is now over after the Birmingham Stallions knocked off the Pittsburgh Maulers 28-12 last night in Canton, Ohio, and that means that NFL teams, like the Steelers, can now start to circle the waters around the players.

One of the most intriguing players on the Maulers is former 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster.

Foster shined in the game, notching a strip sack, a key 4th down stop, and generally flying all around the football field. After watching him play, one former Steelers linebacker thinks that Foster could end up playing for the other Pittsburgh team with the USFL season concluded.

That linebacker is Vince Williams, who seemed impressed by Foster.

