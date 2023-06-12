Former Steelers NT would love return to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Tyson Alualu is still on the free agent market after his deal ended following the 2022 season. But the former Steelers nose tackle would more than welcome a reunion with the team he played six seasons with from 2017 to 2022.

Appearing on The Sick Podcast with Steelers Crazy, Alualu talked about overcoming his serious ankle injury and the drop in production that he saw last year after the injury. At 36, he would still be the elder statesman on the Steelers roster, however, he has not closed the door on returning to the team just yet. Alualu never retired, and while the Steelers added a bevy of defensive linemen, Alualu would be open to the idea if the team came calling.

“I’m preparing like I will play this season,” Alualu said. “I can’t tell where it’s gonna be. But in a perfect world, I would love to be back with the Steelers and finish here. But I’ve been training and it felt normal.”

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group