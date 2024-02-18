Former Steelers offensive lineman lands NFL coaching gig

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Darnell Stapleton is joining the Washington Commanders coaching staff under new head coach Dan Quinn as their assistant offensive line coach. Stapleton joins the team after spending the last two seasons coaching Florida’s offensive line, where they produced multiple NFL players, most notably O’Cyrus Torrence.

He played with the Steelers from 2007 to 2009 and was undrafted out of Rutgers. But 2008 would be Stapleton’s biggest impact, as he played in 14 games and started 12 games at guard for the team. All of that helped power Pittsburgh that year, and Stapleton would become a Super Bowl champion as a result.

He was out of football officially in 2010 but quickly started up his coaching career. Stapleton started as the head coach of the New York Sharks of the Women’s Football Alliance and worked until he joined Rutgers as a graduate assistant in 2013. From there, Stapleton would become the offensive line coach at Bucknell, then Sam Houston State, and then Louisana under Billy Napier until he took the job at Florida. Now, Stapleton is heading to the NFL.

