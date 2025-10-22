Former Steelers, Pitt stars advance in voting process for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026

Several former Pitt and Steelers stars have advanced in the voting process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

The Modern-Era Players Screening Committee just reduced the initial 128-player large class down to 52. These players now move to the full Selection Committee for further consideration for election as members of the Class of 2026.

Not every Steeler who was initially nominated made it through the first round of cuts. Those who did are wide receiver Hines Ward, offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey, linebacker James Harrison and kicker Gary Anderson.

Both Pitt players nominated made it past the first round of cuts — wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and running back LeSean McCoy

Now, the Hall of Fame’s full 50-person Selection Committee will review the remaining list of nominees and cast a vote for the 25 nominees each believes should advance to the semifinalist stage. The names of semifinalists will be announced in about five weeks.

Ward and Harrison have both been repeatedly named semifinalists, nine times and three times, respectively.

Eventually, 20 finalists will be presented at the Selection Committee’s annual meeting next year in advance of Super Bowl LX. Between four and eight players will be selected for induction.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 will be enshrined next August in Canton.

