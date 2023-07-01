Former Steelers tackle working on NFL comeback

PITTSBURGH — Zach Banner last played in the NFL in 2021, but the former Steelers offensive tackle is hoping that the door is not shut on an NFL return. He suffered a torn ACL during the Week 1 game in the 2020 season against the New York Giants, and never felt quite right since then.

Even after returning to the field in 2021, he was in and out of the lineup during training camp before the knee swelled up again, causing him to be placed on injured reserve before the season began. While he did return, Banner never got his starting right tackle role back, and Pittsburgh released him after the 2021 season.

Since then, Banner has yet to catch on anywhere else. But joining The Sick Podcast with Yinzer Crazy, Banner discussed his rehab process and his will to come back. Banner, 29, is not retired, and despite missing the Steelers and Pittsburgh, is looking for an opportunity in the league.

