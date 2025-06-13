Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown wanted for attempted murder, reports say

Miami-Dade County, Florida — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is wanted in Miami-Dade County, Florida on a charge of attempted murder, according to court documents obtained by the Washington Post. Brown, 36, was allegedly involved in a shooting at a celebrity boxing event in May. He was initially detained by police immediately after the incident, but was released.

Brown claimed that he was jumped and that he was the victim of an attempted robbery. Videos posted online showed Brown in the midst of a physical altercation and then being led away in handcuffs by police.

