Former Westmoreland County man sentenced to prison for 2021 bank robbery

NORTH APOLLO, Pa. — A man formerly from Vandergrift has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for a bank robbery conviction.

According to the Department of Justice, Bradley Mondi, 36, robbed the tellers working at the Apollo Trust Company Bank in North Apollo on July 12, 2021.

Mondi took $6,666 from the bank, officials said.

Mondi was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed a three-year period of supervised release.

