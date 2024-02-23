Fort Allen Volunteer Fire Company taking steps to be managed by Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Fort Allen Volunteer Fire Company is the third volunteer company to start the process of being taken over by Hempfield Township.

They joined North Hempfield and Midway-St. Clair in taking steps to be managed by Hempfield Township. It’s something the township is offering to the independent volunteer departments across the township.

“We’re working as one organization and we’re just moving toward that operation having a standard operating procedure,” said Chief Anthony Kovacic of the Hempfield Fire Department.

Fort Allen has about 12 volunteers, and like other volunteer fire departments across the area, it’s been a struggle to get more manpower. That’s not the only challenge.

Mark Barbour was a volunteer for Midway-St. Clair for 30 years, and lives just two houses away from the department. He knows how difficult it can be.

“Back in the day we had to have fish fries and all kinds of stuff to make money to buy what we needed,” Barbour said. “I think it’s a good idea.”

“It is difficult. And one of those burdens is fundraising, so that’s one aspect we’re kind of taking off the shoulders of the volunteers,” Kovacic added.

The transfer doesn’t happen overnight. Hempfield has to meet with the volunteer fire departments and there’s a lot of paperwork.

“It’s a period of about six months until we go to orphans court and legally make those transfers happen,” Kovacic said.

But it’s something the township, and now three volunteer fire companies in Hempfield believe will help response times, and training, and alleviate a lot of burden.

“For some folks, change is a very difficult thing, but in 2024 to move forward, we’re going to have to accept change,” Kovacic said.

The township will be holding a meeting on March 9 to discuss the future of the volunteer fire departments and provide more information about the process if a department wants to “go all in” under the Hempfield Township umbrella.

