Fort Duquesne Bridge will be restricted for inspection next week

PITTSBURGH — The Fort Duquesne Bridge will be restricted next week as crews conduct an inspection.

According to PennDOT, the bridge will be restricted to a single lane on the southbound I-279 approach ramp on Monday.

On Tuesday, a single-lane restriction will be in place on northbound I-279 between the Fort Duquesne Bridge and the North 28 Chestnut/East Ohio Street/Etna (Exit 1D) off-ramp.

The restrictions could be delayed if the weather conditions are bad.

Crews from Mackin Engineering and the Sofis Company will lead the inspection.

Drivers are asked to be cautious in the area.

