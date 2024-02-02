Local

Fort Pitt Museum reopens after month-long closure for maintenance

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Fort Pitt Museum and Blockhouse. (Photo by Steven Adams/TribLive)

PITTSBURGH — The Fort Pitt Museum has reopened after a month-long closure.

The museum was closed from Jan. 1 to Feb. 1 for exhibition maintenance and updates.

During the closure, museum curators updated lighting, performed maintenance, cleaned the iconic diorama, and installed new objects.

