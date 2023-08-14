Local

Foul play suspected after man found dead in Shenango Township, state police say

By WPXI.com News Staff

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was found dead in Shenango Township, and police are suspecting foul play.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, officers were called to the 2300 block of Old Chewton Road on Monday morning.

Jason Altman, 51, was found dead by a family member. Police said evidence of foul play was found at the scene.

State police are handling the investigation, and are asking anyone with information to call 724-598-2211.

