Four Pitt Panthers featured in Shrine Bowl 1000 watchlist

PITTSBURGH — Haba Baldonado carried the torch for Pitt at the East-West Shrine Bowl earlier this year, spending a few days out in Las Vegas before the NFL Combine, and there’s a good chance a few more Pitt Panthers carry the torch forward.

The Shrine Bowl released a list of its 1,000 players to watch in college football next season, using the approximately 1,000 college players that are drafted, signed after the draft or attend minicamps each season as a reference, and there were four Pitt Panthers on the list.

The Shrine Bowl said it scouted all four levels of college football and consulted with NFL and collegiate personnel to ensure the no players slipped through the cracks.

The list included Phil Jurkovec, Jake Kradel, Matt Goncalves and M.J. Devonshire.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group