4 seriously injured in Butler County crash

Four people were seriously injured in a crash on a Butler County road overnight.

According to state police, the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday on Oneida Valley Road near Weed Road in Oakland Township.

A Jeep was traveling south when it crossed the center line and into the oncoming lane of traffic, hitting an embankment and overturning before returning to the northbound lane.

A tractor-trailer traveling north then struck the Jeep.

The Jeep’s driver, a 20-year-old woman, and passengers, a 20-year-old man, 18-year-old man and 13-year-old boy, were all taken to area hospitals in serious condition.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

State police are investigating.

The crash occurred hours after a person was killed on the same road, about a mile away in Center Township.

