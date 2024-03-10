Local

Fowler: Steelers ‘well-positioned’ to land Russell Wilson

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos Russell Wilson DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 31: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos walks on the field after his team's 16-9 win against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field At Mile High on December 31, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are “well-positioned” to land former Broncos and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. He described the team’s visit with Wilson as extremely positive, and it appears that Wilson is looking for a team with strong infrastructure already built in, which could be positive for Pittsburgh.

“Pittsburgh’s interest in Wilson is indeed real, as was assured to me by a team source. Wilson arrived at the Steelers facility on Friday afternoon and had what a source described as a “very positive” meeting with the club,” Fowler wrote. “…. Let’s see how this shakes out, but the Steelers appear well-positioned.”

Wilson had a long meeting with the team, including Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports

Click here to read the full story from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Plane with cracked windshield makes emergency landing at Pittsburgh International Airport
  • Powerball: Here are the numbers from Saturday’s drawing for $521M jackpot
  • Man dies after being hit with blunt object in Washington County, suspect in custody
  • VIDEO:Allentown neighbors, city leaders call for immediate closure of minimart after multiple shootings
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read