Fowler: Steelers ‘well-positioned’ to land Russell Wilson

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are “well-positioned” to land former Broncos and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. He described the team’s visit with Wilson as extremely positive, and it appears that Wilson is looking for a team with strong infrastructure already built in, which could be positive for Pittsburgh.

“Pittsburgh’s interest in Wilson is indeed real, as was assured to me by a team source. Wilson arrived at the Steelers facility on Friday afternoon and had what a source described as a “very positive” meeting with the club,” Fowler wrote. “…. Let’s see how this shakes out, but the Steelers appear well-positioned.”

Wilson had a long meeting with the team, including Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports

